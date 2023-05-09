Leafs try to block out the noise facing elimination: 'We don't listen to you guys'

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) hangs his head while standing in the Leafs bench during third period, second round, game one, NHL Stanley Cup hockey action against the Florida Panthers, in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The Panthers hold a surprising and commanding 3-0 lead against Toronto in the teams' best-of-seven matchup, and can send the Leafs packing with Game 4 victory Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn