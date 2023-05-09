Maple Leafs-Panthers playoff series drawing interest from Proline bettors

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) scores on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during second period, second round, game one, NHL Stanley Cup hockey action in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 73 per cent of Proline bettors picked Toronto to defeat Florida in their playoff game Sunday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young