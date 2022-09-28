Maris Jr: Bonds, McGwire illegitimate, Judge to be HR king

FILE - New York Yankees slugger Roger Maris poses with fan Sal Durante in the locker room at Yankee Stadium, Oct. 1, 1961, after hitting his 61st home run of the season. Durante caught Maris' fourth inning home run into the right field seats as Maris broke Babe Ruth's single-season home run record. If Aaron Judge passes Roger Maris, some lucky fan might become this generation's Sal Durante. (AP Photo/File)