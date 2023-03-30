CF Montreal (1-3-0) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (0-2-3)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Vancouver +113, Montreal +223, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Romell Quioto leads CF Montreal into a matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps after scoring two goals against the Philadelphia Union.
The Whitecaps put together a 12-15-7 record overall during the 2022 season while finishing 10-4-3 in home matches. The Whitecaps averaged 1.2 goals on 3.5 shots on goal per game last season.
Montreal went 20-9-5 overall last season while going 11-4-2 on the road. Montreal averaged 1.9 goals on 4.7 shots on goal per game last season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Luis Martins (injured), Ryan Raposo (injured), Russell Teibert (injured), Alessandro Schopf (injured).
Montreal: Jojea Kwizera (injured), George Campbell (injured), Kamal Miller (injured), Matko Miljevic (injured), James Pantemis (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.