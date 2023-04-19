Canucks sign defenceman Elias Pettersson to three year, entry-level contract

Sweden's Elias Pettersson looks up ice to make a pass as Finland's Lenni Hameenaho gives chase during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal hockey action in Moncton, N.B., on Monday, January 2, 2023. Defenceman Pettersson has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward