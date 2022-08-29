Bulldogs hire former Canadian women's national team member Fortino as assistant coach

Laura Fortino (8) and Marie-Philip Poulin (9) of Canada warm up before the 2019 IIHF Women's World Championships preliminary match USA vs. Canada in Espoo, Finland on Saturday, 6th April, 2019. The Hamilton Bulldogs have tabbed Fortino as the Ontario Hockey League's first female assistant coach on Monday.THE CANADIAN PRESS /AP-LEHTIKUVA / ANTTI AIMO-KOIVISTO