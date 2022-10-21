Women's World Cup draw to set the stage for 32-team soccer tournament next year

Canada's coach Bev Priestman, right, gives instructions during the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against United States in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. Canada will learn its path at next year's Women's World Cup early Saturday with coach Bev Priestman and Canada Soccer general secretary Earl Cochrane in the audience for the draw in Auckland, New Zealand.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Fernando Llano