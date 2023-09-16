Canada's Sarah Mitton earns Diamond League shot put silver medal

EUGENE, Ore. - Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton backed up her world championship silver medal with another silver Saturday in Diamond League.
The 27-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., finished second to Chase Ealey of the U.S. in Eugene, Ore.
Ealey's throw of a personal-best 20.76 metres bested Mitton's 19.94 metres. Auriol Dongmo of Portugal was third at 19.92.
Mitton threw a season-best 20.08 to claim silver behind Ealey in last month's world championship in Budapest, Hungary.
World men's 800-metre champion Marco Arop of Edmonton races Sunday as do Canadian sprinters Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown in the 200 metres.
