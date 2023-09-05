Former Toronto FC fullback Ashtone Morgan joins MLS club's front office

Chivas' Alan Pulido, right, fights for the ball with Toronto FC's Ashtone Morgan during the CONCACAF Champions League final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Wednesday, April, 25, 2018. Former Toronto FC fullback Morgan, who retired as a player in late July, has rejoined the MLS club as its manager of player engagement and alumni relations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Eduardo Verdugo