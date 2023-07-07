Whitecaps need to compete for 'entirety of the game': Sartini

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini talks to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping home comforts once again provide relief after a loss on the road. "I think we need to be more present in the game," said Sartini on Wednesday as Vancouver prepared to host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel