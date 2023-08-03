Oaks winner Elysian Field, Plate Trial victor Paramount Prince to run in King's Plate

Horse trainer Mark Casse looks on at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md., Thursday, May 16, 2019. Oaks winner Elysian Field and Plate Trial victor Paramount Prince will both run in the $1-million King's Plate. Casse, the trainer for both horses, said Elysian field and Paramount Prince will be in the field for the first leg of Canada's Triple Crown on Aug. 20 at Woodbine Racetrack.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Will Newton