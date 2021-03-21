Canada's Karker wins World Cup halfpipe gold, Mackay takes silver in men's event

ASPEN, Colo. - Canada's Rachael Karker won gold at a women's freeski halfpipe World Cup on Sunday afternoon while Brendan Mackay took silver in the men's competition.
Karker, from Erin, Ont., finished first with 93.25 points. Zoe Atkins of Britain took the silver with 91.50 points and American Brita Sigourney won bronze with 89.00.
“I’m really happy, this is the perfect way to end the season,” Karker said. “We only had three contests this year, but I’m super happy to land a spot on all three podiums."
Amy Fraser of Calgary was ninth.
American Aaron Blunck took men's gold with 96.50 points, just ahead of Calgary's Mackay (95.00).
"I think this puts me in a good place for next season and it would be really awesome to go to the Olympics so fingers crossed,” Mackay said.
New Zealand's Nico Porteous (94.50) took the bronze. Calgary's Noah Bowman was seventh.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2021.