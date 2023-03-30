Jets forward Niederreiter says players need to 'leave it all out there'

When Rick Bowness criticized some players this week for lack of effort, veteran forward Nino Niederreiter agreed there have been “passengers” on the struggling team’s ride to the playoffs. San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) blocks a shot by Niederreiter (62) during the third period of an NHL hockey game March 28, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tony Avelar