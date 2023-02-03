Pettersson wins hardest shot, Crosby takes a dip at NHL all-star skills competition

Vancouver Canucks Elias Pettersson (40) competes during the NHL All Star Skills Showcase, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. Pettersson won the hardest shot event with a blast off the lanky centre's stick that registered 103.2 miles per hour, beating out Alex Ovechkin and three other competitors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Marta Lavandier