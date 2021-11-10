Traer: Returning to three-on-three game wasn't easy post-pregnancy

Carleton Ravens' Catherine Traer muscles her way through Victoria Vikes' Amira Giannattasio during the second half of quarter-final action at the U Sports Women's Basketball Final 8 Championship at the CARSA Performance Gym in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, March 9, 2017. It was tough for Catherine Traer to watch three-on-three basketball make its Olympic debut last summer in Tokyo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito