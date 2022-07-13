Giroux joins the Senators, Campbell heads to the Oilers as NHL free agency opens

Chicago Blackhawks center Henrik Borgstrom (13) chases Florida Panthers right wing Claude Giroux (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Sunrise, Fla., Thursday, March 31, 2022. NHL free agency opened with a bang Wednesday as the Senators signed veteran forward Giroux to a reported three-year, $19.5-million contract in another move that signals the franchise's long, painful rebuild is over.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Reinhold Matay