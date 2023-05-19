'That sucked': Players from teams that got close reflect on Canada's Cup drought

Vancouver Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo congratulates Boston Bruins counterpart Tim Thomas following the Bruins 4-0 in game 7 of NHL Stanley Cup Final hockey at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Wednesday, June 15, 2011. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers were eliminated in the second round of this year’s playoffs to stretch Canada’s title drought to a head-scratching 30 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward