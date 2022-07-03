SUNDAY'S GAMES
Major League Baseball
Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 3
Kansas City 7 Detroit 4
Miami 7 Washington 4 (10)
Cleveland 2 N.Y. Yankees 0
Cincinnati 4 Atlanta 3
N.Y. Mets 4 Texas 1
Baltimore 3 Minnesota 1
Houston 4 L.A. Angels 2
Boston 4 Chicago Cubs 2 (11)
Colorado 6 Arizona 5
Seattle 2 Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 13 San Francisco 4
San Diego 4 L.A. Dodgers 2
Philadelphia 4 St. Louis 0
------
Major League Soccer
Atlanta 2 New York City 2
Philadelphia 0 Columbus 0
Cincinnati 2 New England 2
Minnesota 3 Real Salt Lake 2
N.Y. Red Bulls at Sporting KC
Charlotte 2 Houston 1
Portland 2 Nashville 2
San Jose 2 Chicago 1
------
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2022