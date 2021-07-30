Canada captures Olympic gold in women's eight; soccer women advance to semis

Canada’s Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys and Kristen Kit celebrate on the podium after winning the gold medal in women’s eight rowing competition at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Friday, July 30, 2021. Canada women's eight led from start to finish at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, racing to its first gold medal in the event since the 1992 Barcelona Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld