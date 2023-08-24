Canadian Table Tennis Championships in Hay River cancelled due to N.W.T. wildfires

Japan's Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto,left, battle China's Chuqin Wang and Yingsha Sun, right, during the mixed doubles finals match during day six of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Houston. The Canadian Table Tennis Championships scheduled for Sept. 22-24 in Hay River, N.W.T., have been cancelled due to the ongoing wildfire situation in the territory, Table Tennis North announced. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Wyke