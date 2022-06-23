Charlotte FC (6-8-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (7-6-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -115, Charlotte FC +284, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal and Charlotte FC meet in Eastern Conference action.
Montreal is 6-3-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Montreal ranks eighth in the MLS with 70 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game. Montreal is also third in MLS play with 28 goals.
Charlotte is 5-6-1 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 65 shots on goal, averaging 4.1 per game.
The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Montreal won the last game 2-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Djordje Mihailovic has seven goals and three assists for Montreal. Romell Quioto has scored four goals over the last 10 games.
Karol Swiderski has four goals and one assist for Charlotte. Benjamin Bender has two goals over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 6-3-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
Charlotte: 4-4-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Kamal Miller (injured), Djordje Mihailovic (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured).
Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Pablo Sisniega (injured), Christian Fuchs (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.