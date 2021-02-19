Edmonton Oilers' defence steps to forefront in 2-1 win over Calgary Flames

Edmonton Oilers Jesse Puljujarvi (13) celebrates his goal with teammates Darnell Nurse (25), Tyson Barrie (22), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and Connor McDavid (97) as Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich looks on during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol