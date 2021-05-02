Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Tampa Bay 2 Detroit 1
---
AHL
Belleville 4 Toronto 1
Hershey 2 Lehigh Valley 0
Syracuse 5 Utica 2
Cleveland 3 Texas 2 (OT)
---
NBA
Milwaukee 117 Brooklyn 114
Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Miami 121 Charlotte 111
New York 122 Houston 97
Philadelphia 113 San Antonio 111 (OT)
Phoenix 123 Oklahoma City 120
Sacramento 111 Dallas 99
Toronto 121 L.A. Lakers 114
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 2 Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 5 Houston 4
Minnesota 13 Kansas City 4
Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 5 Boston 3
Oakland 7 Baltimore 5
Seattle 2 L.A. Angels 0
National League
Washington 3 Miami 1
St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 13 Chicago Cubs 12 (10 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 16, Milwaukee 4
Arizona 8 Colorado 4
San Francisco 7 at San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 8 Philadelphia 7
Interleague
Toronto 7, Atlanta 2
---
MLS
Miami 0 Nashville 0
Seattle 3 LA Galaxy 0
Colorado 1 Vancouver 0
---
