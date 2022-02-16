Canada's Tyler Pasher scores to lead Houston past Toronto FC in MLS pre-season play

Houston Dynamo Canadian forward Tyler Pasher (19) goes over Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8), during the second half of an MLS match on July 31, 2021, in Houston. A goal by Pasher, a former Toronto FC academy member, proved to be the difference Wednesday as Toronto lost 2-1 to the Houston Dynamo in MLS pre-season play. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Wyke