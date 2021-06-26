Victoria organizers get green light to have fans at Olympic basketball qualifying

Canada's RJ Barrett (5) high fives Kelly Olynyk (9) after his basket against the Virgin Islands during first half FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Americas Qualifiers action, in Ottawa on Monday, July 2, 2018. Victoria will feel like home court for Canada's men's basketball team after all. Organizers for Canada's last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament which tips off Tuesday in Victoria have been given the green light to have fans at games.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang