Norm Powell cleared to practise, nearing return to Raptors' roster

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell follows through on his dunk during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Detroit. Powell, who fractured a finger on his non-shooting hand on Jan. 31 in Detroit, was finally cleared to practise on Thursday, and is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the visiting Charlotte Hornets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carlos Osorio