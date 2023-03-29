OHL found no evidence of tampering with draft, commissioner says

Ontario Hockey League Commissioner David Branch, right, talks to Ligue de Hockey Junior Majeur du Québec Commissioner Gilles Courteau, middle as they appear as witnesses at the standing committee on Canadian Heritage, in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The Ontario Hockey League confirmed Wednesday the league conducted an independent third-party investigation to probe allegations of parents paying for their sons to be selected in the 2022 OHL draft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick