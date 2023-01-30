Team McEwen finds spark at Ontario Tankard to earn berth at Tim Hortons Brier

Team Manitoba skip Mike McEwen gestures to his teammates while playing Team Nunavut at the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., Monday, March 7, 2022. McEwen's new-look team finally found the spark it was looking for at the Ontario Tankard. Now the foursome will wear home province colours at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh