Husband and wife Laing and Jones to make world mixed doubles curling debut

Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing pose with their gold medals and the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship trophy in Sudbury, Ont., in a March 26, 2023, handout photo. Jones and Laing will represent Canada for the first time at the world mixed doubles championship in an arena that elicits mixed emotions for both. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Curling Canada, Duncan Bell, *MANDATORY CREDIT*