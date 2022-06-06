Mickelson the last to sign for Saudi-funded golf league

FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Diego. Phil Mickelson, the chief recruiter for a Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour, was the last big name to join the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational that starts Friday outside London. It will be Mickelson's first time playing since Feb. 6 at the Saudi International. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)