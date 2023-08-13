Roberto Mancini announces surprise resignation as Italy coach after up-and-down tenure

FILE - Italy coach Roberto Mancini waits for the start of the Nations League third place soccer match between the Netherlands and Italy at De Grolsch Veste stadium in Enschede, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Italy coach Roberto Mancini resigned surprisingly on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, ending an an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Patrick Post, File)