Canadian track and field championship wraps with De Grasse victory in 200 metres

Olympians Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake are scheduled to compete in the men's 200 metres finals on Sunday, bringing an end to the Canadian Track and Field Championship in Langley, B.C. Brown, from left to right, Blake, Brendon Rodney and De Grasse pose with their Tokyo Olympics silver medals after being awarded the upgraded medals during a ceremony at the Canadian track and field championships, in Langley, B.C., on Saturday, July 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck