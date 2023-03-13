'Fosbury Flop' high jumper Dick Fosbury dies at 76

FILE - Former U.S. high jumper Dick Fosbury poses during the 2014 World Athletics Gala Awards, Friday, Nov. 21, 2014, in Monaco. Fosbury, the lanky leaper who completely revamped the technical discipline of high jump and won an Olympic gold medal with his “Fosbury Flop,” has died after a recurrence with lymphoma. Fosbury died Sunday, March 12, 2023, according to his publicist, Ray Schulte. He was 76. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)