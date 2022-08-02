Canada, U.S. women's hockey teams to clash again in Rivalry Series

Team United States goalkeeper Alex Cavallini (33) makes a save as Team Canada forward Natalie Spooner (24) looks on during first period women's hockey gold medal game action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 17, 2022. Canada and the United States will square off in a seven-game women's hockey Rivalry Series this winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

 JFJ

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Canada and the United States will square off in a seven-game women's hockey Rivalry Series this winter.

One of the games will be played Nov. 20 in Seattle's NHL arena, USA Hockey announced Tuesday.

Other dates and locations have yet to be announced.

Canada beat the U.S. 3-2 in February's Olympic women's hockey final in Beijing.

The 2021-22 Rivalry Series was cut from eight games to six because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the final two games in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., called off in January.

Canada posted a 4-1-1 record ahead of the Olympic Games.

Canada also edged the U.S. 3-2 in overtime to win last year's women's world championship in Calgary, which snapped a run of five straight world titles by the Americans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.