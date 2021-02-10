Phoenix Mercury acquire Canadian star Kia Nurse in three-team deal

FILE - Seattle Storm forward Natasha Howard, right, drives past Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Phoenix, in this Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, file photo. The New York Liberty acquired Natasha Howard from the Seattle Storm as part of a tree-team trade Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)