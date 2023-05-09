Former CFL, NFL quarterback Joe Kapp passes away at the age of 85

Joe Kapp (22) quarterback for the B.C. Lions manages to get his pass away before Pete Neumann (74) of the Hamilton Tiger Cats tackles him in the third quarter of CFL Grey Cup action in Toronto on Nov. 28, 1964. Kapp, the former CFL and NFL star quarterback, has died. He was 85. According to CFL officials, Kapp died Monday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP