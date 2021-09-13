Lions CB Okudah has season-ending Achilles tendon injury

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) in action against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Detroit. Okudah has a season-ending Achilles tendon injury, a person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press, Monday, Sept. 13. Okudah was hurt in the fourth quarter Sunday as the 49ers held on to win 41-33 against the Lions. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday morning because results of his MRI had not been announced.(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)