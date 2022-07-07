Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

FILE -N ew York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev protects the net during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, Thursday, July 7, 2022.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)