Canada's De Grasse races to second in 100 and 200 metres at Diamond League Final

ZURICH - Canada's Olympic champion Andre De Grasse raced to a pair of second-place finishes at the Diamond League Final on Thursday.
The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., opened the night with a second in the 100 metres, tying his personal best 9.89 seconds, a mark he set when he won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.
American Fred Kerley, silver medallist in Tokyo, won in 9.87. American Ronnie Baker took third in 9.91.
De Grasse followed it up with a second in the 200 barely an hour later. He was well back of the leaders coming off the corner, but closed down the home stretch to run 19.72 seconds — his second fastest time of the season.
Kenny Bednarek edged De Grasse in 19.70 at Letzigrund Stadium.
De Grasse was a triple medallist in Tokyo and Canada's most decorated male Olympian of the Games. He won gold in the 200 and bronze in the 100 and 4x100 relay.
He won the 100 at the Prefontaine Classic last month in a speedy 9.69 — which would have broken the Canadian record had the time not been wind-aided.
De Grasse was one of 17 Olympic champions competing in Zurich. The winners of each event earn US$30,000 and an automatic berth in next summer's world championships in Eugene, Ore.
Marco Arop capped his breakout season with a fourth-place finish in the 800 metres. The 22-year-old from Edmonton, who recently won back-to-back Diamond League events, ran 1:45.23. Emmanuel Korir of Kenya won in 1:44.56.
And Django Lovett of Surrey, B.C., cleared 2.27 metres to finish in a tie for fourth in high jump.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2021.