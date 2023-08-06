AP: Coyotes agree to 1-year, $3.9 million deal with defenceman Dumba

FILE - Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba controls the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, March 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. Dumba has agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million contract with the Arizona Coyotes, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed yet. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)