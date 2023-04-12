CF Montreal trades Canadian Miller, $1.3 million to Inter Miami for Duke, Lassiter

CF Montreal defender Kamal Miller (3) and Nashville SC midfielder Fafa Picault (7) close in on the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer game in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 11, 2023. CF Montreal traded Canadian international Kamal Miller and $1.3 million in General Allocation Money in 2023 to Inter Miami for midfielder Bryce Duke and winger Ariel Lassiter on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Humphrey