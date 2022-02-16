BEIJING - Canada reclaimed Olympic women's hockey gold with a 3-2 win over the United States on Thursday.
Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice. Sarah Nurse also scored in the victory with goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens making 38 saves in the win.
Hilary Knight scored a short-handed goal for the U.S.
The Americans edged Canada 3-2 in a shootout for gold four years ago at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which snapped a run of four straight Olympic titles by Canadian women.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.