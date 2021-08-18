Women’s world hockey championship drops puck after delay

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 file photo, Canada's Geneviève Lacasse (31) blocks a shot by United States' Kendall Coyne Schofield (26) during the third period of a rivalry series women's hockey game in Hartford, Conn. The puck drops on a women’s world hockey championship more than two years after the last one on Friday Aug. 20, 2021. Who’s counting? American forward Kendall Coyne Schofield is, for one..(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)