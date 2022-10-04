Canada captain Sophie de Goede turns heads ahead of Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

Canada’s Sophie de Goede looks up the field during a rugby test match against Italy at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Rugby was a constant growing up for de Goede, given both parents were former Canada captains. While other kids came home to cartoons on TV, de Goede returned to international test matches that had been taped for future viewing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito