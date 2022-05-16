Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price named finalist for Masterton Trophy

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price gloves the puck during first period NHL hockey action against the Florida Panthers, in Montreal on Friday, April 29, 2022. Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is one of three finalists for the 2022 Masterton Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson