Mississauga Steelheads goalies dominant thanks to defensive structure, cohesion

Mississauga Steelheads goalies Joe Ranger and Roman Basran are dominating the Ontario Hockey League with the first and second best goals-against averages in the league. Both goalies are self-effacing, giving credit to the Steelheads as a whole for their success in the crease. Joe Ranger is shown in action in this undated file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mississauga Steelheads/Charles Warburton