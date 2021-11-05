Playoffs on the line as Whitecaps host Sounders in regular-season finale

Vancouver Whitecaps' Russell Teibert, from left to right, Brian White, Ryan Gauld and Cristian Dajome, back right, celebrate Gauld's goal against Real Salt Lake during second half MLS soccer action in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. For the first time in four years, the Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of a playoff spot — and clinching the berth remains firmly within the club's hands. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck