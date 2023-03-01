Auger-Aliassime out of Dubai Tennis Championships with second-round loss to Sonego

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns the ball to Maxime Cressy of the U.S. during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023. Auger-Aliassime was eliminated in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 loss to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kamran Jebreili