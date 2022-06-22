AP source: Maurice closing in on deal to coach Panthers

FILE - Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice signals to his players during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. A person with knowledge of the situation said Paul Maurice and the Florida Panthers were in the process Wednesday, June 22, 2022, of finalizing a deal to make him the club's new coach. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP, File)