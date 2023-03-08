A capsule look at the U Sports women's basketball Final 8

Carleton Raven's Kyana-Jade Poulin (11) shoots against the McMaster Marauders during a Ontario University Athletics semifinal women's basketball game in Ottawa on Friday, March 2, 2023. The top-ranked Ravens make their return to the Final 8 after missing out on last season’s nationals due to an OUA semifinal loss to eventual conference and national champion Toronto Metropolitan Bold (then Ryerson Rams). Carleton took down then-No. 1 Queen's in the conference final last Saturday en route to its first Critelli Cup since 2018. That was also the last time the Ravens were the top seed at nationals and won the crown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Blitzen Photography, Valerie Wutti